News Briefs: November 23, 2023

Holiday Weekend Returns to Cherry Valley

CHERRY VALLEY—Cherry Valley and its businesses will host the 33rd annual Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend from Friday, December 1 to Sunday, December 3. Festivities will take place from 5-8 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be a tree-lighting ceremony featuring Father Christmas and the Happy Haggs at 6 p.m. on Friday. The Big Unity Band will perform Friday night at Red Shed Ale House and the Cherry Valley Cadette Girl Scouts will host holiday karaoke during their Holiday Drink Sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There will also be raffles and workshops and activities.

“We are so happy to reach this incredible milestone of the 33rd Annual Cherry Valley Holiday Weekend,” said Angelica Palmer, owner of The Telegraph School and one of the event organizers. “This event is a beloved tradition, organized by a long line of dedicated community members, from Nancy Erway and Jackie Hull to Noelle Adamochek and myself, among others. It brings our community together in the spirit of joy and celebration. We invite everyone to join us for a weekend filled with festive moments and gifts for everyone on your list.”

Job Corps Announces Workforce Event

ONEONTA—Oneonta Job Corps released a save the date notice for a Future Workforce Event at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center on Tuesday, December 12. More information will be forthcoming. Contact plows.Jocelyn@jobcorps.org.

Bassett Recognized for Surgical Safety

COOPERSTOWN—The Association of periOperative Registered Nurses, representing more than 200,000 nurses across the country, has named Bassett Medical Center a Center of Excellence in Surgical Safety. It is among the first facilities in the U.S. to earn the designation in Prevention of RSI, or unintentionally retained surgical items. The award signifies Bassett’s best practices and months-long comprehensive, evidence-based program. RSIs, which include any surgical item that is unintentionally left in a patient after surgery, have long been identified as the most common sentinel event in surgical or invasive procedures. AORN recognizes Bassett for its commitment to educating surgical team members in the prevention and consequences of RSIs. “We are very proud of our surgical team at Bassett Medical Center for obtaining this award,” said Senior Vice President and Chief Nurse Executive Dr. Angela Belmont. “It demonstrates the dedication of the team to reduce risks in the operating room. This is a testament to Bassett’s commitment to the highest level of patient safety.”

Reading of ‘Gift of the Magi’ Planned

ONEONTA—Friends of Christmas Community Dinner will present a special reading of “The Gift of the Magi” with acclaimed actor and playwright Patrick Breen on Giving Tuesday, November 28, at 7 p.m. It will be held at the First United Methodist Church, 66 Chestnut Street in Oneonta. Admission is by donation. More than a dozen local performers will participate in the reading. For tickets or more information, or to sign up as a caroler, visit www.friendsofchristmas.org/magi.

State OFA Offers New Caregiver Resources

NEW YORK STATE—The New York State Office for the Aging announced new offerings for subscribers of New York’s Caregiving Portal, a powerful resource for any person in New York State providing unpaid caregiving support to a family member or friend. New resources include site-wide Spanish language translations, community chat rooms, mental health support for caregivers and their loved ones, and tools to help caregivers of children with special needs. For more information or to access the service, visit https://newyork-caregivers.com.

Open Mic Night Is Saturday, November 25

SCHUYLER LAKE—Schuyler Lake United Methodist Church Coffee House and open mic will return at 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 25. All genres of performance are welcome at the event, which is held at 128 Church Street. Light refreshments will be served and donations are welcome.

Winter Performing Arts Set

COOPERSTOWN—Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre announced its 2024 “NEXT! Readings of New Works by Regional Playwrights” and “Write Out Loud” performances, both planned to take place at the museum early next year. The museum is looking for submissions of plays, poems, prose and short stories for consideration. All submissions can be sent to submissions@fenimoreart.org and the deadline is Sunday, January 7.

“NEXT!” has garnered acclaim over the last six years, providing a rare opportunity for playwrights in Central New York to workshop staged readings before an audience. The rehearsal process, audience feedback and talkbacks, and direct collaboration between playwrights, directors, and actors have helped numerous regional dramatists develop new work and move their careers forward. FAM’s Manager of Performing Arts Programs Mike Tamburrino will work closely with selected playwrights to assign a director, cast the show, run rehearsals on-site, market the event and execute the performance.

Now in its fourth season, “Write Out Loud” mirrors “NEXT!” in many ways, but will be open to other written media, including poetry, prose, short stories and more. The Glimmer Globe leadership team will judge submissions individually and select those of exceptional quality for a special live performance in early 2024. Authors will have the option to work with Glimmer Globe to cast a regional actor or to perform their own work.

All submission guidelines can be found at https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/submissions.

Legends Game Is Thursday

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown High School’s 2023 Legends Game will be played at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 23 at the soccer field by the baseball field. The annual game has been played every year since 1990, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams will be divided by age, with older players on team Experience and younger ones on team Youth. Experience won 7-3 last year. All former players are welcome and the friendly match will be played in any weather. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. sharp.