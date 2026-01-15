The Cooperstown Concerts Diwali celebration of light in October featured Kiran Ahluwalia and her band. (Photo by Randy Smith)

News from the Noteworthy from Cooperstown Concerts

Building Momentum, Making an Impact

Music is vital for communities as a universal language that unites people, creates connections and promotes cultural growth. In recent years, the demand for live music in our region has grown significantly—and Cooperstown has emerged as a year-round destination for outstanding, diverse performances that draw audiences from across the region.

For more than 55 years, Cooperstown Concerts has been a proud part of the local arts scene. Our small, independent, all-volunteer 501c3 nonprofit has remained steadfast in our mission to foster community, celebrate diversity and promote cultural growth through live music performances. Guided by the belief that cultural experiences should be available to everyone, we strive to be “Your Home for Live Music,” bringing outstanding performances to people across the region at affordable prices. These commitments have never been more evident than they are today.

Over the past three seasons, Cooperstown Concerts has gained new momentum. During the 2024-2025 season, more than 1,300 people attended eight concerts, representing a 70 percent increase in attendance over the prior season. Nearly every performance sold out, and audiences described the events as joyful, welcoming, and enriching.

At the heart of Cooperstown Concerts is a small team of volunteer board members who are working hard to redefine what live music can look like in a rural community. Our innovations are turning performances into inclusive cultural gatherings that encourage connection before, during and after the music. Over the past few years, we have expanded our programming, introduced new and culturally diverse artists, and enhanced the concert-going experience through social lounges, dance floors, food partnerships, and collaborations with local hotels and businesses.

With an exciting 2025-2026 season now underway, we are continuing this trajectory with wide-ranging events, from rock and roll to jazz/funk, folk, Indian, and classical live music events. Our first ever Diwali celebration was a highlight of the fall season. The community-focused evening brought people across the region together in the celebration of light, with music, dancing, insights and Indian foods.

Coming soon, we will headline the Cooperstown Winter Carnival concerts with two nights of live music, nostalgia, and dancing, as we celebrate The Allman Brothers Band (February 6) and Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers (February 7) with renowned tribute bands. On April 16, we will feature Cerus Quartet, the compelling chamber ensemble dedicated to showcasing the dynamic sound of the saxophone in classical and contemporary music.

Cooperstown Concerts stands at an exciting moment—one that offers the opportunity to build on our momentum, serving more people and making a greater impact through music. Together, the organization and the people who support us by donating, volunteering, and buying tickets to our shows can ensure that Cooperstown remains a creative, inclusive, and inspiring home for live music, now and for generations to come.

For more information about Cooperstown Concerts and our concerts this season, or to offer your support as a donor or volunteer, visit our website at CooperstownConcerts.org. We look forward to seeing you at a show soon!

Randy Smith is the president of Cooperstown Concerts.