(Graphic courtesy of Catskill Symphony Orchestra)

News from the Noteworthy from Catskill Symphony Orchestra

Conductors Compete at ‘A Night at the Movies’

When you think of Superman, what immediately comes to mind? For many of us, it is those powerful brass notes from John Williams’ unforgettable score. That is the thing about great film music—it becomes inseparable from the characters and stories we love, and sometimes the soundtrack in our own thoughts. Some days, we require the strength of the Man of Steel!

The Catskill Symphony Orchestra is tapping into this familiar connection as we wrap up our 2024-2025 season with “A Night at the Movies” on May 10 at Foothills PAC in Oneonta. The final program features Williams’ “Superman Suite” alongside numerous other beloved film scores that have become part of our shared cultural experience—think Star Wars, Harry Potter, Indiana Jones, The Cowboys, and more.

Film music might be your main connection to orchestral performances, or maybe you are a longtime symphony enthusiast—either way, there is something magical about hearing these iconic pieces performed live by talented musicians right here in our community, often our friends, teachers, and neighbors.

“A Night at the Movies” also marks the return of the Guest Conductor Competition, where three finalists from different communities will take turns leading the orchestra: Molly Hernandez of Cooperstown, Sean Lewis of Oneonta, and Ray Pucci of Delhi. The competition, inviting three community leaders with absolutely no conducting experience to the stage, remains one of the CSO’s favorite traditions, bringing communities together from across the region and building new bridges through shared passions and common causes. Ask a previous guest conductor about the experience. It is a challenge like no other!

CSO archives dating as early as the 1950s note the orchestra designated an immediate mission in providing a missing piece of our region’s arts and culture landscape—access to orchestral performances without having to travel hours away. More than 70 years later, the orchestra’s impact goes far beyond concert nights. Also, who remembers when Dustin Hoffman headlined in 1973?

The CSO creates jobs for professional musicians and stage crew in our area, and serves as a cultural anchor that enhances our region’s quality of life. Collaborating with Otsego County’s two colleges, BOCES, and over 40 school districts in a five-county radius, CSO’s educational programs bring orchestral music directly to the students in local schools, many of which have limited arts funding. CSO’s Wendy Brown Student Ticket Program further ensures that financial constraints do not prevent young people and families from experiencing live orchestral music. Parents: If you have not yet taken advantage of this opportunity, consider this the nudge to do so!

For many students in our area, a CSO performance might be their first encounter with a live orchestra—an experience that can spark lifelong appreciation for music or even future career paths. These kinds of arts opportunities cannot be taken for granted; resisting the screen has benefits.

As the final notes of “A Night at the Movies” ring out on May 10, they will represent both an ending and a beginning—the conclusion of another powerful season and a sneak peek of the CSO’s 72nd season and what is to come. Exciting days are ahead.

Whether you are a regular attendee or have never experienced the CSO before, consider this your personal invitation to join in for this cinematic musical celebration. It is the perfect opportunity to discover why live orchestral music remains so meaningful and so differentiated in our digital age, especially when performed by our own Catskill Symphony Orchestra.

Mark your calendars for May 10 at 7:30 p.m. and be part of the magic as the CSO brings Hollywood’s most iconic music to life, right here at home!

More information at www.catskillsymphony.org. Tickets may be purchased online, at the door, requested by e-mail at contact@catskillsymphony.org or requested by phone at (607) 269-7501.

Catskill Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1953, incorporated in 1974, and is completing its 71st season, under the direction of Artistic Director Glen Cortese. CSO’s mission is to entertain, educate, and inspire audiences of all ages in Upstate New York’s Catskill and Leatherstocking regions, by presenting a professional ensemble of the highest artistic quality performing the full range of symphonic literature. The CSO hosts multiple concerts per season, offering a diverse repertoire.

Ian Kenyon is vice chair of the Catskill Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors.