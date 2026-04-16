News from the Noteworthy from Catskill Symphony Orchestra

Welcome to ‘the Supers’: Rowley, Wenck, Kuch

They have shaped young minds, led school districts through challenges and triumphs, and collectively impacted thousands of students across our region over several decades. Now, three former superintendents are stepping out of the classroom and onto the podium for the Catskill Symphony Orchestra’s most entertaining fundraiser of the year on May 9.

Meet “the Supers”—this year’s Guest Conductor Competition contenders who share a remarkable common thread: David Rowley of Oneonta, Ramona Wenck of Laurens, and Gary Kuch of Cooperstown have all served as superintendents for local school districts. And in just a few weeks, they will vie for the chance to conduct John Philip Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever” at the annual Wendy Brown Cabaret Fundraiser.

Rowley previously led the Oneonta City School District, Edmeston Central School District, and Stamford Central School District, and currently serves as president of the board at the Community Foundation of Otsego County. Wenck began her career as an educator and athletic coach at Laurens, later serving as director of competitive color guard and superintendent of Laurens CSD. She’s also been a longtime coordinator of Laurens Youth Soccer, served on the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce Board, worked as an ONC BOCES specialist and negotiator, mentored new superintendents, and recently served as interim superintendent for Milford, Cooperstown, and Edmeston CSDs. Kuch was superintendent for Worcester Central School District, a longtime high school principal at Cooperstown Central School District, and also directed The Clark Foundation Scholarship Program.

None of them have ever conducted an orchestra before. That’s part of the magic.

This year’s cabaret theme, “Gershwin, by George!” celebrates one of America’s most extraordinary musical voices as part of the ongoing America250 celebrations. George Gershwin—the Brooklyn-born son of Russian-Jewish immigrants who lived just 38 years—transformed American music by fusing jazz, blues and ragtime with classical tradition. From “Rhapsody in Blue” to “Porgy and Bess,” his influence reaches across generations.

Tenor Casey Gray returns to the CSO stage alongside acclaimed pianist and composer John Musto, making his CSO debut, to bring Gershwin’s timeless melodies to life. The program includes beloved standards like “Someone to Watch Over Me,” “Fascinatin’ Rhythm,” and selections from “Porgy and Bess,” plus Musto performing “Rhapsody in Blue.”

But the heart of the evening lies in the unpredictable Guest Conductor Competition. Past competitors have rapped, danced, performed ballet, delivered speeches and created moments of pure theatrical joy in their appeals to the audience. The competition is decided by votes—with each dollar equaling one vote—and the results are never certain until the final tally.

The event takes place on Saturday, May 9 at SUNY Oneonta’s Hunt Union Ballroom with a reception at 6 p.m. and concert at 7:30 p.m., featuring cabaret-style seating and heavy hors d’oeuvres. The entire concert is underwritten by Tom Morgan in loving memory of his late wife, Erna Morgan McReynolds, who underwrote the annual Cabaret in memory of her sister and longtime CSO supporter Wendy Brown. As Erna always said, “symphonies are sacred.”

Thanks to the Wendy Brown Student Ticket Program, college- and school-age students attend free, and accompanying parents, chaperones, and teachers (up to two) pay just $10.00. The CSO, now in its 72nd season, embodies its mission to “Entertain, Educate, Inspire!” through events like this—providing barrier-free access to symphonic music while celebrating our region’s education leaders.

Tickets are limited. Tables for 10 are $800.00, individual tickets are $75.00 through Friday, May 8 (rising to $110.00 on May 9). The event is sponsored by The Table Rock Group at Morgan Stanley in Oneonta. Grab your tickets and cast your votes at https://givebutter.com/catskill-symphony-orchestra.

Will former students be cheering from the audience as their one-time superintendent takes the podium? There’s only one way to find out.

Ian Kenyon is the general director of the Catskill Symphony Orchestra.

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