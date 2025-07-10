News from the Noteworthy from the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce

New Operations Coordinator Preps for Festival

The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce has long served as a bridge between local businesses, residents, and visitors, mostly working behind the scenes to support economic vitality, foster connections, and help the community thrive. Whether it’s through organizing local events, offering resources to business owners, or being a reliable source of collaboration and support, the chamber is deeply committed to enhancing the quality of life in Cooperstown for everyone who lives, works, and visits here.

When I first arrived in Cooperstown as a student at the Cooperstown Graduate Program, I had no idea just how deeply this place would come to feel like home. Now, having recently graduated and stepped into my new role as operations coordinator with the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, I’m excited to officially introduce myself to the community that has already shown me so much warmth and kindness.

As someone who loves people and thrives when connection and creativity intersect, this position feels like the perfect next step. I’ve always been drawn to community-focused work, and what better place to dive in than a town like Cooperstown, where history, culture, and small-town charm come together so beautifully. From the conversations I’ve had in passing with residents to the spirit that fills Main Street on a summer day, it’s clear that this town is powered by people who care deeply about one another.

In my new role, I’ll be focusing on supporting our members, growing connections, and continuing to make Cooperstown a place that locals and visitors alike are proud to be part of. One of my biggest goals is to be a familiar, friendly face and someone you can turn to with questions, ideas, or even just for a quick hello. The chamber is here to serve, support, and celebrate the businesses and people that make Cooperstown such a special place.

My first big project is right around the corner: planning the Cooperstown Artisan Festival! This two-day event will transform the Otsego County Campus on Upper Main Street into a vibrant hub of creativity and celebration. Local artisans will showcase and sell their handmade goods, there will be music and delicious food to enjoy, and a shared sense of community that I hope you’ll come experience with us. It’s a big task, but one I’m thrilled to take on. Seeing how much pride and talent lives within this town is inspiring, and I’m excited to help shine a light on it.

Looking ahead, I’m passionate about increasing membership in the chamber and creating more opportunities for community events that bring us together. Whether it’s through educational workshops, networking events or celebrations like the Artisan Festival, I believe that strong, sustainable community growth begins with strong relationships. I’m eager to meet more of you and build something meaningful together.

The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce is here not only to support our business community but to help connect people. We want to ensure that everyone—from baseball families visiting for the weekend to longtime residents who’ve seen the town grow—feels a sense of belonging and pride.

As I find my footing in this new role, please know how excited I am for the road ahead. I look forward to supporting the initiatives that matter most, and helping make Cooperstown an even stronger, more connected community. Here’s to a great summer ahead!

Deanna Nicolari is the operations coordinator for the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce.