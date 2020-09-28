No Cooperstown Halloween Parade, ‘Safety’ Encouraged In Trick-Or-Treating

Trustee Calls Tradition ‘Frivolous’

COOPERSTOWN – With the COVID-19 pandemic still a threat, it’s all tricks, minimal treats this Halloween.

The Cooperstown Chamber has indicated to the Village Board during their meeting this evening that they would not be hosting a Halloween parade, citing COVID-19 concerns.

“I did speak to Tara (Burke) and she said the chamber would not be seeking a permit request for the parade,” said Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh. “But many businesses are going to continue giving out candy, as they have for the last decade.”

According to an email sent to the board from Burke, executive director, Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce, “about half” of the Village’s 20 businesses replied to say they would still be offering wrapped candy during the annual trick-or-treat event on Saturday, Oct. 31.

• Cooperstown Art Association

• Kate’s Upstate

• Tin Bin Alley

• Yastrzemski Sports

• Cooper Country Crafts

• Stagecoach Coffee

• Otsego 2000

• Lamb Realty

Village Trustee Joe Membrino, however, discouraged the idea. “I am very strongly recommending against trick-or-treating,” he said. “The idea of sending people into stores for candy is frivolous.”

Tillapaugh said that they couldn’t tell businesses or homeowners “what to do,” but said instead that the Village would work with the Chamber to create guidelines for a safe event.

“We want to issue strong recommendations that everyone to wear face coverings and only travel in family groups,” she said. “This way, we can provide those who want to participate a way to do it safely.”