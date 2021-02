COOPERSTOWN – The latest victim of COVID-19 is “Sugaring Off Sundays,” a beloved springtime staple at The Farmers’ Museum.

The museum announced Friday it has cancelled the pancake feasts, usually held each Sunday in March, as a precautionary measure, but plans are to resume it in 2022.

The Farmers’ Museum will reopen for its regular season on April 1, observing the same safety protocols as in 2020. Meanwhile,. visit FarmersMuseum.org/virtual.