No Symptoms, But Want To Be Tested? Call 607-433-6510

BASSETT EXPANDS TESTING

ONEONTA – Have no symptoms of COVID-19, but looking to be tested?

Bassett Healthcare Network, in partnership with the state Department of Health, is offering free COVID-19 rapid testing this week at its Oneonta Health Center, 125 Main St., specifically for individuals who have no symptoms of the virus, but who wish to be tested.

Appointments are required. The testing will be offered Saturday, Jan. 9, and Jan. 16, at the following location and times. Call ahead to make an appointment.