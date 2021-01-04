By: Jim Kevlin  01/04/2021  5:13 pm
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsNo Symptoms, But Want To Be Tested? Call 607-433-6510

No Symptoms, But Want To Be Tested? Call 607-433-6510

 01/04/2021    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

BASSETT EXPANDS TESTING

No Symptoms, But

Want To Be Tested?

Call 607-433-6510

ONEONTA – Have no symptoms of COVID-19, but looking to be tested?

Bassett Healthcare Network, in partnership with the state Department of Health, is offering free COVID-19 rapid testing this week at its Oneonta Health Center, 125 Main St.,  specifically for individuals who have no symptoms of the virus, but who wish to be tested.

Appointments are required. The testing will be offered Saturday, Jan. 9, and Jan. 16, at the following location and times. Call ahead to make an appointment.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Prove you're not a robot: *