Nonprofit to Collect Bikes, Sewing Machines

Pedals for Progress/Sewing Peace, in an ongoing effort to recycle unwanted items, will hold a used bicycle and sewing machine collection on Saturday, October 29 from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Otsego ReUse Center, 23 Duane Street, Oneonta.

Rust free adult and children’s bicycles in repairable condition and working portable sewing machines and sewing notions can be dropped off rain or shine throughout the day. Bikes for parts, disassembled bikes, tricycles and fabric will not be accepted.

P4P/SP collects 3,000-5,000 items annually and transfers this material wealth to those more needy. To date, more than 164,000 bicycles and 5,600 sewing machines have been shipped to developing countries in Latin America, Africa, and Eastern Europe. There, bikes are reconditioned by partner agencies and distributed at low cost to poor working adults.

Bicycles provide reliable transportation for commuting to work and carrying products to market, and greater mobility accessing health care and other services. Sewing machine shipments help initiate educational programs and generate income opportunities that may otherwise remain out of reach for many people. Steady employment for adults is vital to the development and success of struggling communities.

This event is sponsored by the Otsego ReUse Center, a project of The Arc Otsego. To offset shipping fees—it costs on average $52 to collect, process and ship each bicycle—there is a suggested donation of $20 per bicycle or sewing machine (minimum $10). All materials and monetary donations are tax deductible and a receipt will be provided on site.

For more information, contact the Otsego ReUse Center at (607) 353-7831.To learn more about P4P/SP, call (908) 399-8217.