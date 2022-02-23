Nora Jane Struthers in Cooperstown Saturday

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Nora Jane Struthers heads into Cooperstown Saturday, February 26 for a return performance at the Otesaga Hotel beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Cooperstown Concert Series brings the popular performer in for the show with her husband, Joe Overton, singing backup and adding guitars on what NPR Music maven Ann Powers calls “some of the most quietly powerful narratives within the new wave of Americana artists.” The duo begins a brief northeast swing at the Otesaga, performing songs from her latest album, “Bright Lights, Long Drives, First Words.”

Ms. Struthers, who recorded the album when she was eight months pregnant, said the songs “find the poetry in the everyday – and in life’s little miracles.” The album’s lead track, “Nice To Be Back Home,” takes an upbeat look at simple domestic pleasures like “eating breakfast with my own spoon.”

“I wrote the song about balancing life on the road and life at home but I think most people can relate,” she said. “Even at the end of the most wonderful vacation, it’s nice to come back home. Hopefully the everyday is the actual dream.”

“Choosing which song goes first can totally change the way the record feels,” she said. “’Nice To Be Back Home’ is the feeling I want to be associated with. When people come to my shows, I hope they leave with that feeling of being uplifted, connected, happy. And when they turn on my record, I want them to get that Nora Jane fix right away.”

Find out more about Nora Jane Struthers at her website, www.norajanestruthers.com, and buy tickets at www.cooperstownconcertseries.org.

Coming up next in the Cooperstown Concert Series: guitar legends Sonny Landreth and Cindy Cashdollar together in concert on March 19.

Eric Clapton calls Sonny Landreth “probably the most underestimtaed musician on the planet, and also probably one of the most advanced.” Five-time Grammy winner Cindy Cashdollar, the first woman inducted into the Texas Steel Guitar Hall of Fame, makes it a rare duo appearance as the two perform a mix of original songs with contemporary and traditional blues and roots music. Between them, they’ve made music with everyone from Asleep at the Wheel and John Hiatt to Eric Clapton and Bob Dylan.

The Series brings acclaimed singer-songwriter Brennan Leigh to Cooperstown on Friday, April 22.

Tickets for all shows are on sale now at www.cooperstownconcertseries.org.