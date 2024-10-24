Yacouba Sissoko kicks off the 2024-2025 Cooperstown Concerts season on Sunday, October 27. (Photo provided)

World-renowned Master Kora Player Yacouba Sissoka To Perform

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown Concerts, formerly the Cooperstown Concert Series, kicks off its 2024-2025 season on Sunday, October 27 with internationally acclaimed West African kora player Yacouba Sissoko.

“Known for his breathtaking artistry and mastery of the complex 21-string kora, Sissoko enchants audiences with music that is both beautiful and inspirational,” organizers said in a press release.

The performance will begin at 3 p.m. at The Farmers’ Museum, 5775 State Highway 80.

Sissoko, whose career includes collaborations with iconic artists such as Paul Simon and Harry Belafonte, will share with concertgoers the vibrant and meditative sounds of West African music. His performance will offer a memorable afternoon of cultural exploration and musical brilliance, organizers said.

“At Cooperstown Concerts, we believe in the power of music to unite and inspire. We strive to be your home for live music and to provide an opportunity for people to come together, explore new artists, and enjoy a great show,” said Randy Smith, Cooperstown Concerts board member and president. “We’re excited to open the season with the incredible Yacouba Sissoko and look forward to welcoming our community back to an exciting lineup of performances that will engage and captivate.”

The 2024-2025 season marks a new era for Cooperstown Concerts which, as the Cooperstown Concert Series, has been an integral part of the Cooperstown arts scene for 55 years. With a fresh look and abbreviated name, the organization remains dedicated to providing an eclectic mix of live music—sharing music from around the world and offering a diverse range of performances for all types of music lovers.

YACOUBA SISSOKO (Photo provided)

“I’m very happy to open this exciting new season for Cooperstown Concerts and to be featured in such a long-standing, eclectic performing arts program in upstate New York,” said Sissoko. “I strive to expand the awareness of West African history and culture through my music and storytelling, and I appreciate non-profit organizations such as Cooperstown Concerts, whose mission is to promote cultural growth in its community.”

Yacouba was born to a well-known Djeli family in Kita, Mali. For centuries, Djelis have been the musical storytellers, a position that is inherited through a family bloodline. Highly respected within their communities, they are the keepers of the factual history and the fictional fables of past rulers, nobles, social groups and families. The kora, a 21-stringed plucked instrument with a gourd resonator, is the traditional instrument accompanying their songs.

At the age of 9, Yacouba started learning the kora and the oral traditions associated with it from his grandfather. By 15, he was touring the country sharing the stories passed down through his family for centuries.

With decades of history and a reputation for excellence, Cooperstown Concerts has welcomed thousands of music enthusiasts to its shows. This season promises to continue that tradition, inviting attendees to explore new genres, discover emerging talent, and enjoy timeless classics, organizers said.

Tickets for this concert are available online and at the door: $30.00 adult, $10.00 student (with college ID), $10.00 youth ages 6-18, and free for children under age 6. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://cooperstownconcerts.org/yacouba-sissoko-sunday-october-27th/

This concert is sponsored by Dr. Kathryn S. Doughty, MD/MPH, MS, and by Glimmerglass Film Days, a program of Otsego 2000. Cooperstown Concerts 2024-2025 Season Programs are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature, and by The Scriven Foundation.