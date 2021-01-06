Norman R. Anderson, 90; Korea War Veteran Contractor, Electrician

ONEONTA – Norman R. Anderson, 90, a Korean War veteran, electrician and contractor who also worked for Cherry Valley Memorials, passed away on Jan. 6, 2021. He was born on March 9, 1930, in Babylon, to Gustav and Marion (Reese) Anderson. He graduated from West Babylon High School and was honorably discharged as an Army sergeant after serving in the Korean War.

Norm married Roberta L. Kramer on Feb. 25, 1956, on Long Island.

He worked as an electrician for LILCO before moving Upstate with his family. For several years, Norm worked with his brother, Bob, as a general contractor before joining Cherry Valley Memorials as a sales representative.

Norm is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Roberta; four daughters and their families, Margaret Argo (Robert), Laura Anderson, Ingrid VanDenAbbeele (Mark), and Norma Anderson; seven “special gifts from God,” his grandchildren, Gabrielle, Robert, Isabelle, Andrew, Sigrid, Simon and Linneah. He is further survived by brothers, Wilbur and Donald; sisters-in-law; brother-in-law, George Kramer (Margaret); and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; son, Howard; daughter, Jennifer; six brothers and sisters, including his twin sister, Caroline; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Norm, who was proud of his Norwegian heritage, was devoted to his family and friends, his country, and to serving his Lord and Savior.

He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Oneonta, where he enjoyed many years of sharing the musical ministry with his many talents and proudly sang with the church choir.

Anyone wishing to make a donation in Norm’s memory may do so to the First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St., Oneonta, NY.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Published on January 6, 2021