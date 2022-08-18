By:  08/18/2022  6:30 pm
Letter from Chip Northrup

Can’t Control the Zebras

The much maligned zebra mussels are being blamed for the blue green algae bloom, which is partially true.

But we cannot control the zebra mussels, so we should focus on what we can control that is exacerbating the blooms: runoff of chemical fertilizer and failed septic systems, both of which feed the algae.

We know where the chemical fertilizers are coming from. We know where the failed septic systems are. If we do something about those pollutants, we can reduce the toxic algae blooms.

Without blaming it all on beleaguered bivalves.

Chip Northrup
Cooperstown

