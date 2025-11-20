Letter from Chip Northrup

On Data Center ‘Rebranding’

The “AI data-center” proposed for Oneonta has now been rebranded as a “hydroponic greenhouse.”

Since most cannabis grown in America is in hydroponic greenhouses—which use a prodigious amount of energy for lighting—this preposterous “data-center,” which can also double as a crypto-mining operation, will be a place that employs next to nobody, but could potentially crank out dope and crypto for blackmailers 24/7, while sucking up most of the electrical power in town.

If you want to smoke dope, grow your own. If you want currency, go to a bank or ATM. If you want data, visit the library and read “The Freeman’s Journal.”

Chip Northrup

Cooperstown