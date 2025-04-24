Letter from Chip Northrup

‘We the People’ Versus Tyrants

The legal basis of the American Revolution and the pretext for the imminent revolt was the Declaration of Independence, which, appended to the high ideals of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of a happiness”—which are goals of the Enlightenment, not theocratic mandates—is a list of specific grievances against a tyrannical and increasingly mad tyrant of German descent. Grievances not against Great Britain, not against a party, but against a king.

The primary authors of the Declaration of Independence were Benjamin Franklin of Pennsylvania, Thomas Jefferson of Virginia and John Adams of Massachusetts. One of the co-owners of “The Freeman’s Journal,” Lin Vincent, along with her brother, Waldo Johnston, and her late brother, Jamie, are direct descendants of Adams, so they of all people were familiar with most of these grievances, some of which I paraphrase for brevity :

Transporting us to other countries for mock offenses. Obstructing the naturalization of foreigners. Imposing tariff taxes on us without our consent. Cutting off our free trade with other countries. Make judges dependent on the king’s will and authority. Obstructing the administration of justice. Depriving us of the due process of a jury trial. Render the military independent of civil authority.

You will note that “us” is not limited to native-born people and “foreigners” refers to anyone that immigrated to America. I could go on, but I think you get the picture.

These are the fundamental reasons why “We the People” get rid of tyrants. In 1776. In 1941. And today. It’s our American birthright. It’s our highest calling. I can’t think of anything more rewarding.

Chip Northrup

Cooperstown