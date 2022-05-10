Notice of Memorial Service for Lore Lieb

Memorial services for Lore Lieb-Leal will be at 11:30 a.m., May 14, in Hartwick Cemetery at 3664 NYS 205, Hartwick.

Lore passed away at her home in Plantation, Florida, Sept. 8, 2020.

Born in Stuttgart, Germany she came to New York, NY when she was 19 years old.

She lived in Hartwick, NY for over forty years and was a language teacher at Morris Central High School.

She was predeceased by her daughters, Eva and Linda Lieb; first husband, Heinz Lieb; second husband, Jack Leal; and is survived by her daughter, Heidi Lieb of Miami Beach; brother, Seigfried Stahl; and many cousins, nieces and nephews in Germany.