Student News: April 29, 2021

Student News

Graduating seniors from any Clark Scholarship-eligible high schools are encouraged to apply for the Cooperstown Art Association’s annual Art Scholarship, for students looking to study art at the college level.

CAA will providing up to $1,400 in awards through this scholarship.

The schools eligible are: Cherry Valley-Springfield, Cooperstown, Edmeston, Gilbertsville-Mt. Upton, Laurens, Milford, Milford BOCES, Morris, Mt. Markham, Owen D. Young, Richfield Springs, Schenevus and Worcester.

Home-schooled students living within those school districts are also eligible for the scholarship.

Applications will be submitted online this year. Students can access the form on the CAA’s website, www.cooperstownart.com.

There is no application fee.

Each student will be asked to provide a portfolio of five pieces that best represent their work and artistic abilities. Images can be uploaded directly in the form. Students will also be asked to upload a document that includes the titles and mediums for each piece entered.

All submissions must be submitted prior to the deadline at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12.

All portfolios will be juried by a local artist /art professional, to be determined by the CAA.

Funding for this scholarship is provided in part through CAA’s annual Adorn-a-Door Fundraiser and through donations from CAA members and patrons.

Student Awards

Melinda Tyler of Cooperstown was inducted to Kappa Delta Pi Education Honor Society at Cazenovia College in Cazenovia.

Membership requires maintaining a grade point average of 3.0 or above, leadership excellence, participation in service projects, and an annual membership fee. Tyler was one of the inaugural members of the induction class.

Heidi Edmonds of Cooperstown was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.

Edmonds was initiated at United States Air Force Academy.

Elmira College recently announced its Dean’s List for academic achievement for winter 2021.

The list recognizes full-time undergraduate students who were registered for at least 12 computable credit hours and who earned a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher. Local students recognized include: Hailey Erway of Cherry Valley; Willow Tompkins of Worcester; and Mason Weir of Oneonta.

Thomas Leahy of Otego was one of six students from SUNY Oneonta’s School of Economics and Business who were inducted into Omicron Delta Epsilon, the college’s honorary society in economics for the 2020-21 academic year.

Amethyst Gardner of Oneonta was one of 13 students inducted into SUNY Oneonta’s Edward K. Griesmer chapter of National Residence Hall Honorary.