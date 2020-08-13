Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › NY COVID Cases Dip For Fifth Day In Row NY COVID Cases Dip For Fifth Day In Row 08/13/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News NY COVID Cases Dip For Fifth Day In Row For the fifth consecutive day, New York State’s infection rate has been below 1 percent, even as, for the second straight day, a record number of New Yorkers were tested, 87,900, Governor Cuomo said today in his daily report. “These numbers are by no means a coincidence,” he said. “They’re the result of our hard work to stop the spread and crush the curve. Together we are wearing masks in public, socially distancing and getting tested whenever needed. Keep the behavior up so we can keep the numbers down. It’s up to us, New York.”