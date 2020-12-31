NYSEG Prepares For Icy New Year

NYSEG, the utility that serves most of Otsego County, is preparing for possible freezing rain, sleet and wet snow, that will be crossing the region from west to east between New Year’s Day afternoon and the following morning.

As a result of the storm, customers may experience electrical outages, NYSEG said in a 1 p.m. press release.

In addition to icy roads, heavy snow and ice may cause trees and branches to break and fall onto electrical equipment, causing service disruptions for customers.

The company’s storm readiness teams have been monitoring weather forecasts, planning, readying crews and equipment, coordinating with local municipal officials, mobilizing employees for storm duty and have additional contract tree and line crews ready to help restore service should outages occur. The company urges customers to monitor local forecasts and prepare for the possibility of service interruptions.