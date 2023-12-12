Advertisement. Advertise with us

NYSEG Releases Storm Repair Plan

ONEONTA—New York State Electric and Gas released its daily restoration plan for post-storm repair work that will be completed on Tuesday, December 12. NYSEG expects that impacted customers will have service restored by 10 p.m. As of 8 a.m., about 1,300 customers remained without power in the Oneonta Division’s service area.

The division, which includes parts of Delaware, Otsego, Chenango, Greene, Herkimer, Madison, Oneida and Schoharie counties, was NYSEG’s most impacted service area in the recent winter weather. The company has mobilized additional resources and sent more than 500 service personnel into the field to restore power. Among other work, they will have to replace at least 10 damaged poles and complete repairs to transmission lines.

For the safety of work crews and the public, NYSEG reminds customers to stay away from downed or damaged wires and to refrain from approaching work crews. For more information or to report an outage, visit https://www.nyseg.com/outages.

