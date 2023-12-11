Wind Storm Disrupts NYSEG Oneonta Division Service

ONEONTA—New York State Electric & Gas reported at 3 p.m. today that it is responding after snowfall and strong wind impacted the region this morning. According to a press release, approximately 3,900 customers in the company’s Oneonta division are currently without power. The Oneonta division includes areas of Delaware, Greene, Herkimer, Oneida, Otsego and Schoharie counties. NYSEG expects this may be a multiple-day event and will provide restoration times once the extent of the damage is more thoroughly assessed.

Crews are responding to outages and assessing damage, NYSEG says. Initial reports indicate damage includes downed trees and transmission lines. As the storm makes its way through the area, trees may continue to come down, making some areas inaccessible. Crews were pre-staged this week in anticipation of the storm, and NYSEG said it has 130 crews working to make the area safe and restore service.

NYSEG is urging customers to limit travel unless necessary and avoid areas with downed trees or limbs. The company’s storm response team is fully engaged and crews will continue to work into the overnight hours, until every customer is restored, officials said. Response efforts are being coordinated with state and local emergency management authorities.

NYSEG will continue to provide updates throughout the event to the general public on its social media channels, Facebook and X. To report outages or downed power lines, customers are urged to call NYSEG at (800) 572-1131.