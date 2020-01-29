By: Jim Kevlin  01/29/2020  10:34 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsOberacker Explores Running For Senate To Succeed Seward

Oberacker Explores Running For Senate To Succeed Seward

 01/29/2020    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

TAGUE DROPS OUT OF RACE

Oberacker Explores

Running For Senate

To Succeed Seward

Peter Oberacker

SCHENEVUS – County Rep. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, who is also president of  FormTech Solutions, a national food research consultancy, is exploring running for the 51st District state Senate seat to succeed James L. Seward, he said yesterday.

Last evening, Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, considered the front-runner for the nomination. pulled out, saying he has commitments to fulfill in his 102nd District job.

Otsego County GOP Chairman Vince Casale said he will be introducing Oberacker to other county chairmen in the nine-county district over the next two weeks to firm up support for the candidate.

FULL REPORT IN FREEMAN’S JOURNAL,
HOMETOWN ONEONTA, ON STANDS TODAY

2 thoughts on “Oberacker Explores Running For Senate To Succeed Seward

  2. Thomas Lieber

    fine but lets hope we have a real election with an opponent … so tired of the mere coronation of our representatives with zero opposition

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.