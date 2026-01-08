Oberacker Supports, Riley Opposes U.S. Attack on Venezuela

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

OTSEGO COUNTY

Candidates seeking to become the next representative in the battleground NY-19 congressional district had different reactions to President Donald Trump’s decision to attack Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, and seize the country’s president, Nicolás Maduro, on January 3.

Rep. Josh Riley, the incumbent Democrat for NY-19 and running for re-election, issued a statement in opposition to the snatch-and-grab Venezuela operation, referred to by U.S. officials as Operation Absolute Resolve.

“Putting Upstate First means no more foreign regime-change wars. We are done paying the price in American tax dollars and American lives,” Riley said.

“I voted to restore Congress’s constitutional authority over war because we can and must keep our communities safe from drug trafficking without taking over foreign countries and putting more American lives at risk.”

State Senator Peter Oberacker, the Republican challenging Riley, was supportive of the operation and criticized Riley’s opposition.

“For years, Americans have paid the price for illegal drugs pouring into our country,” Oberacker said in an online statement. “President Trump’s decisive move to secure our borders and take down dangerous dictator and terrorist Nicolás Maduro is the kind of firm action we’ve been needing. Today, America is safer, and the message is clear: those who are a threat to Americans will be held accountable.”

President Maduro has been accused by numerous human rights organizations of violating Venezuelans’ human rights.

Oberacker reacted to Riley’s comments on social media by calling him “phony” and said he was “once again caught pretending to stand with upstaters.” Oberacker’s post also questioned Riley’s loyalty to the United States, accusing him of “denigrating the bravery of U.S. service members” and asking “Who’s side is he on?”

President Donald Trump’s administration claimed the goal of the attack was to stop narco-terrorism. Maduro is currently detained in New York City, where he will face trial on U.S. narco-terrorism charges he was indicted on in 2020.

In comments since the operation, President Trump has said the U.S. plans to take Venezuelan oil and that the U.S. will “run” Venezuela. The Trump administration did not inform Congress prior to the attack.

“We’re going to be taking out a tremendous amount of wealth out of the ground,” President Trump has told reporters.