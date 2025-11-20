Letter from Sharon Oberriter

One for Me, One for You!

Do you remember the sharing game we played as youngsters? We shared by dividing; one for me…one for you. Now is a great time to play that game again!

When you are doing your grocery shopping, buy two of the items on your list: one for your family and one for another family. Then take the second grocery bag to your local food pantry, to a local veterans’ organization, to a local church, or to a local food drive to be given to that other family.

It’s an easy way to share in these uncertain times. I will be taking mine to my favorite, the Cooperstown Food Pantry. If shopping doesn’t work for you, please consider a monetary donation. Thank you for helping our friends and neighbors.

Sharon Oberriter

Fly Creek