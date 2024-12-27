Advertisement. Advertise with us

OCCA Expands Programs with National Grant

OTSEGO COUNTY—Otsego County Conservation Association has announced the expansion of its community science programs following a $144,459.00 from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation. The project, titled “Expanding Community Science in Otsego County to Advance Inter-Watershed Collaboration, Assessments and Future Restoration,” aims to involve community members in vital water quality monitoring of local streams and lakes, as well as evaluations of stream-road crossings.

The project will engage members of the public in collecting data about streams, lakes and stream crossings. The data collected through this initiative will provide essential insights into local watershed conditions and establish robust groundwork for future restoration projects aimed at enhancing aquatic habitats. Additionally, OCCA will offer technical assistance to strengthen several local, volunteer only, environmental organizations, enabling them to achieve their conservation goals more effectively.

“We are very excited to be building our community science teams here at OCCA. Connecting people to interactive ways to get outside and collect data for future environmental improvement projects benefits both the environment and the local community,” said OCCA Executive Director Amy Wyant.

The focus of the project will primarily be on the Butternut Creek, Canadarago Lake, and Otsego Lake watersheds, which contribute to the headwaters of the Chesapeake Bay. OCCA will enhance its existing volunteer Stream Team Water Quality Monitoring program, originally established in 2017, by including additional monitoring sites on the Butternut Creek and various new locations near Canadarago Lake. Alongside the Stream Team, OCCA will establish volunteer Culvert Assessment Teams to examine stream-road crossings within the watersheds and a Lake Monitoring Team dedicated to reinforcing ongoing monitoring efforts led by the Canadarago Lake Improvement Association and Otsego Lake Association.

“In addition to building our community science teams, we will be collaborating with three volunteer-only organizations to enhance their capacities in protecting the Butternut Valley, Canadarago, and Otsego watersheds,” Wyant added.

The success of the programs will hinge on volunteer participation. Stream Team volunteers will gather water samples once each month from designated sites, measuring various water quality parameters throughout the year. Lake Monitoring volunteers will commit one or two days per month from June through September, while the new Culvert Assessment Team will establish their monitoring schedules based on project needs.

Individuals interested in joining any of the community science teams are encouraged to reach out. To express interest, visit the OCCA website and fill out the Community Science Interest form available at www.occainfo.org/volunteering.

This project is made possible through funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation, with additional support from the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the Chesapeake Bay Program. Since its founding in 1968, OCCA has been committed to promoting the appreciation and sustainable use of our region’s natural resources, and this latest initiative exemplifies that mission in action, officials said.

