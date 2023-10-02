Beau Sasser

Editor’s Note: From time to time, we will publish interviews with performers, dignitaries, authors and assorted others in this new feature, “Off the Cuff/On the Record.” Enjoy!

COOPERSTOWN—Veteran organist Beau Sasser will be joined by Justin Henricks on guitar and Bill Carbone on drums when the Beau Sasser Trio takes the stage on Friday, February 10 at The Otesaga Resort Hotel. Their performance, part of the Cooperstown Concert Series’ 53rd season, begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available online and at the door.

The Beau Sasser Trio pays tribute to the classic organ trio sound, with soul classics in the boogaloo and acid jazz stylings popularized in the 1960s and 1980s, respectively. In addition to performing as a trio, all three members are involved with other touring projects. Sasser is currently part of the progressive funk/fusion band Kung Fu, and working with his own band, The Escape Plan. Hendricks performs with Albany-based funk and soul group Wurliday and Carbone is a core member of the legendary jam band Max Creek.

In advance of Friday’s concert, Sasser took time out of his busy schedule to answer a few questions:

How long have the three of you been playing together?

The trio has been around for about 15 years. We started playing a weekly trio gig in Northampton, Massachusetts and the night being very popular…We still play that gig and the rest is history!

Do you play any songs that are original to the trio itself?

Yes, we have quite a lot of original music. Our show consists of about 50/50 originals and cover songs.

Have you released any albums or is the trio strictly doing live performances?

We haven’t recorded a trio album yet, but have plans to record in the spring, so hoping for a summer release of our first album.

Have you performed in this region before? What are you looking forward to most about your trip to Cooperstown?

Though we have played in the region, we haven’t played Cooperstown before. As Red Sox fans, we hope to visit the Baseball Hall of Fame, of course!

What do you all enjoy most about being on the road and performing live?

There’s something special about traveling that I’ve always enjoyed. Playing music with my friends and meeting new folks each night is a really interesting and fulfilling career, and I find when I return home I have renewed energy to be creative. Also, we get to eat a lot of great food during our travels!

What is the most important message you want your audiences and listeners to take from your work as a whole?

Our music is meant to be “feel good” music. We want to promote positivity and inclusiveness! Our art promotes love through the power of dance and funk music.

What is the song you are most looking forward to playing for the February 10 crowd? Why?

We have some new music we have been rehearsing in preparation for the upcoming album, so I’m sure we will be playing a lot of newer stuff. My personal favorite from those new ones is “Texafied Twister.” I wrote it about a festival I played in the Dallas, Texas area, where a tornado touched down on the festival grounds and they evacuated all the concertgoers. Pretty scary, but we all survived!

What artists have inspired the band members individually? As a whole?

All three of us have some pretty eclectic influences. I would say mid-70s jazz and funk is our favorite—bridging from Miles Davis to James Brown. I played for many years with the great funk guitar player Melvin Sparks and we still play many of his songs, so I would list him as a big influence, as well. Herbie Hancock, Chick Corea and Keith Jarrett are probably the big three piano influences we all share. Also, we are big fans of George Duke and play a few of his songs as well. We have recently added a Nirvana cover to the repertoire, so our influences are very diverse.

Are the band’s musicians self-taught and/or have they studied under/played with other musicians who have influenced their style?

All three of us went to music school, representing. Berklee College of Music, New England Conservatory and The Hartt School of Music. Certainly we are all influenced by many of the greats we have played with along the way, such as Maceo Parker, Jon Mayer, Melvin Sparks, Martin Sexton, Bernard Purdy and Warren Haynes.

Who would you all most like to collaborate with?

I have many wishes for collaborations! Recently the two groups I think that would be fun to work with are Tedeschi Trucks Band and the new jazz duo, DOMi and JD Beck.

I see that all three of you perform with multiple touring outfits. How much time are you all able to devote to your work together?

We are all certainly very busy with multiple acts. We try to do at least 50 shows a year with the trio, but with the new album coming out this year, 2023 promises to be even busier for us.

Will you be playing any Zappa?

We certainly will! Depending on the weather that night, we might have to play “Don’t Eat the Yellow Snow.”