Officials Reflect on Governance, Progress, Ongoing Challenges

By JOSHUA YOUNGQUIST

HARTWICK

As the Town of Hartwick nears the midpoint of 2026, town officials describe a government still working through internal divisions, long‑term financial concerns, and the practical realities of rebuilding trust and stability after a contentious 2025 election.

Interviews with Town Supervisor Cody Moore and Councilman Bryan LoRusso reveal differing perspectives on how the town is functioning, but both acknowledge that Hartwick is in a period of transition, with significant work ahead.

LoRusso characterizes the current state of town governance as fractured.

“From my perspective, it is certainly not united,” he said, noting that even routine communication channels have become strained.

He pointed to what he described as procedural and financial issues dating back several years, including the decision in 2021 to reduce the general tax levy to zero.

According to LoRusso, “This has had long‑term impacts…we have been collecting approximately $200,000.00 less a year. For raw math purposes, we have collected approximately $1 million less in overall taxes.”

He believes this reduction has created “true financial stress on the town.”

LoRusso also raised concerns about past administrative practices, including retirement enrollment issues and what he described as “critical pieces and parts missing” in town operations. He emphasized that strengthening governance requires strict adherence to established procedures.

“Every step we take as board members, there is a rule, a procedure and a policy. If we follow them step by step, we cannot make mistakes,” he said.

Despite his concerns, LoRusso highlighted areas of progress, including efforts to close deficit‑producing programs, support for the two fire departments’ transition to independent operation, and early work on rehabilitating the old Hatchery building into a community center.

He credited colleagues JoAnn Gardner and Andrea Vazquez as “the best hope for the future that our community has,” citing their willingness to “listen, read, and implement rules and policies.”

Supervisor Cody Moore, now six months into her first term, offered a different perspective—one focused on long‑term planning and gradual improvement.

She acknowledged the challenges of stepping into the role while the town is undergoing an audit, saying, “We can only fix things so fast. I forget that I have a full‑time job… I’m one person and I can’t answer to everybody instantaneously all the time.”

Moore said she believes the 2025 election helped restore confidence among residents.

“A lot of the townspeople feel more secure that…the three people [Hartwick United slate] that they voted for were all elected,” she said.

She described election night as “a very intense emotional evening,” and said the outcome “gave a lot of people hope and stability and confidence back in the election process.”

Looking ahead, Moore said her priorities include restoring the youth program, developing a community center, supporting the fire departments’ growth as a 501c3, and working with the highway department on long‑term planning. She also emphasized the need for sustainable financial practices and infrastructure improvements.

“We need to be able to have money and plans. You’re always thinking about the future,” Moore said.

Moore also spoke about the importance of community engagement, noting that she spends significant time at the town hall, meeting residents.

“I love that,” she said. “I really enjoy being a voice for the people who don’t have the voice.”

Moore acknowledged that she is still learning the role, saying, “Do I know everything? No. Do I have a lot to learn? Yeah…but I get up every day, I show up every day.”

Both officials acknowledged interpersonal tensions within town government. Moore described “a divide,” saying, “I feel like there’s multiple different personalities. I’m trying very hard to…fly the plane…do what you need to do for the office and for the job.”

Moore said she is focused on avoiding distractions and continuing to work through the audit and other administrative responsibilities.

LoRusso, meanwhile, said he hopes the town can return to “proper governance and staffing to support it,” and believes that correcting past financial decisions will be essential to Hartwick’s long‑term stability.

Despite their differing viewpoints, both officials expressed commitment to the town’s future and a desire to see Hartwick move toward greater unity, stronger procedures, and improved services for residents.