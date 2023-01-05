Ezra Hardy

COOPERSTOWN

Bassett Healthcare Network’s Birthing Center welcomed the first baby of 2023 at 3:15 a.m. on January 2. Ezra was born to parents Calvin and Sarah Hardy of Jordanville.

Their little boy weighs 8 pounds and is 21 inches long. Ezra has two older siblings—a brother, Oliver (5), and a sister, Leah (3).

“We thought Ezra would make his appearance in 2022,” said Sarah. “But we’re so happy he decided to arrive in the New Year—we can’t believe he is officially the first baby of 2023 at Bassett! We’re very excited to move into the New Year with a bigger family.”

In 2022, 975 babies were born at Bassett Medical Center’s Birthing Center.