Jayden Zakala (center) is joined by his family: from left are sister Hailey, mom Sarah, brother Tyler, dad Nathan, and grandparents Dorothy and Larry Shultis. (Photo by Monica Calzolari)

OHS Graduating Senior Zakala Headed for West Point in July

By MONICA CALZOLARI

ONEONTA

Jayden Zakala is graduating from Oneonta High School on June 29, and will be heading to the United States Military Academy, better known as West Point, on July 1. He will begin a five-week Officer Basic Training before his college classes begin.

Barbara Kulp, a representative from West Point’s Admission Field Force, officially congratulated Zakala on his appointment to the Academy on June 11 at American Legion Post 259 in Oneonta.

Kulp read, “By appointing Jayden as a cadet at West Point, the president of the United States recognizes that Jayden has the character, intelligence, drive, and leadership potential needed to succeed at West Point and in the Army.”

She said, “West Point receives tens of thousands of applications each year from…qualified applicants. Only 1,200 applicants receive appointments.”

Kulp valued the scholarship that Zakala will receive at $400,000.00 over the next four years of college.

Kevin Stevens, OHS principal, estimated that the last OHS graduate to attend West Point was more than 60 years ago.

He said, “Jayden is a competent young man who has been selected to be an officer in the U.S. Army. He is an outstanding young man to lead this nation’s sons and daughters who will enlist in the military.”

Terry Harkenreader, commander of American Legion Post 259 and vice president of the board of the Oneonta Veterans Club Inc. said, “This is a rare honor for our legion to be present while Jayden receives his appointment to West Point. It has never happened here before.”

Zakala credits his school counselor, Kristopher Kaschak, for giving him the idea of ROTC as an option.

Kaschak said, “I retired after 26 years of service, 11 active, and 15 reserves, and I was commissioned through ROTC rather than a service academy like West Point.”

His counselor describes Zakala as “humble, gracious and kind.” He said, “It is nice to see his hard work and dedication pay off.”

Kaschak added, “In my 15 years as a counselor, he was only the second [to attend] a prestigious military academy.”

Zakala said, “I did not want to spend a lot of money on college as an undecided major.”

He found out about a one-week-long program that immerses rising high-school seniors in citizenship and leadership training called American Legion Boys State.

He applied and was sponsored by Post 259 to attend this program, in which students learn how local, county, and state government operates. Activities included legislative sessions, court proceedings, law-enforcement presentations, assemblies, bands, choruses and recreational programs. Participants live on the campus of SUNY Morrisville for one week.

Harkenreader said, “Jayden stood out as memorable during the application process to Boys State. He has a natural military bearing.”

According to Dave Lamouret, Otsego County commander and a retired Army sergeant major who served his country for 30 years, about 1,000 young men who are rising high-school seniors attend Boys State in New York alone. Lamouret, from Cherry Valley, estimates “as many as 48,000 boys attend nationwide.”

Zakala’s roommate at Boys State was applying to West Point and knew a great deal about the school because his father is a professor there.

Zakala said, “If it were not for Boys State and meeting my roommate, I might have just enlisted in ROTC.”

Every applicant to West Point needs a nomination from a senator or congressman and at least two letters of recommendation. Zakala applied with Congressman Marc Molinaro and Senator Kirsten Gillibrand of New York. He was interviewed in person by a board of 12 people on Molinaro’s team, including Command Sergeant Major Gary Flaherty, who attended the ceremony on June 11 at the American Legion.

“To watch all the work and effort to get into West Point, I was really impressed. Jayden did it all himself. He was motivated to make all the contacts and do all the interviews. I am very, very proud of him,” said his grandfather, Larry Shultis.

Zakala’s whole family attended his West Point appointment ceremony. His dad, Nathan Zakala, said he is “excited about Jayden going to West Point.” His mother, Sarah, said, “I’m nervous. We’ll miss him very much.”

Nathan and Sarah own and operate Adaline’s Ice Cream on Main Street in Oneonta. His older brother, Tyler, attends SUNY Oneonta and studies computer science. His sister, Hailey, is in 10th grade at OHS.

Zakala’s grandmother, Dorothy, pointed to a photo of her mother-in-law, Freda Shultis, on the wall at Post 259. Freda served in the American Legion’s Auxiliary from 1977-78. Larry Shultis pointed to a photo of his father, Edmund Shultis, who was commander of the legion from 1980-81.

Zakala’s great-grandfather served in the military and Jayden will be following in his footsteps.

He said, “Both my parents are super proud.”

Zakala has participated in soccer, wrestling and tennis since he was in the seventh grade. He was on the varsity team in all three sports recently. Physical fitness is an important component for admission to West Point. Applicants must pass a physical and mental health evaluation.

School Superintendent Thomas Brindley, Principal Kevin Stevens, and many local veterans, were also in attendance to support Zakala on this achievement.