By: Libby Cudmore  02/26/2019  10:38 pm
OHS Senior Tops 3-Point Record

OHS Girls Basketball coach Matt Miller hugs senior Taylor Microni after she scores her last three-pointer to break Mariah Ruffs record of 205 career three pointers. But despite Microni’s prowess – 206 three-pointers in all – the Lady Yellowjackets fell to Norwich earlier this evening, 67-40, ending their playoff bid for the state championship. (Joe Harmer/AllOTSEGO.com)

