Letter from Clark Oliver

Benton Gets Oliver Vote

I am happy to be endorsing MacGuire Benton in his run for Otsego County clerk. His relentless campaign efforts have shown his dedication to the residents of Otsego County, and to my constituents in the City of Oneonta.

His promise to return a DMV office to the City of Oneonta is of the utmost importance to those in the southern part of the county, and I look forward to him delivering on that promise.

Over the years, I have witnessed MacGuire’s work ethic in action. If elected, I am confident he will serve the people of Otsego County ambitiously and responsibly. I am happy to support his campaign for Otsego County clerk, and I encourage you to vote for him on November 7.

Clark Oliver
Oneonta

