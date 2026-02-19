Olympian To Conduct Swim Clinic at Clark Sports Center

JOSH DAVIS

(Photo courtesy of the Clark Sports Center)

By ERIC SANTOMAURO-STENZEL

COOPERSTOWN

Five-time Olympic medalist swimmer Josh Davis will be leading an “Ultimate Swim Clinic” this Friday, February 20 at the Clark Sports Center in Cooperstown.

Davis won three gold medals for the United States at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2000, he was team captain for the U.S. and won two silver medals in the Sydney, Australia Olympics.

“Learn the essentials to all four strokes, starts and turns, as well as his core 7 secret tips!” the Clark Sports Center said in a social media post. “The clinic is open to 11U (9-11 years old, 3:00-5:30 p.m.) and 12+ (5:30-7:30 p.m.). $150/participant.”

He will also be the announcer for a swim meet for a range of Adirondack teams at a meet at the sports center the next day at 8 a.m.

Originally from San Antonio, Texas, Davis competed for Winston Churchill High School. The San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame dubs him the “the most accomplished swimmer in city history.”

Davis continued to compete in college for the University of Texas, winning titles and setting records. Today, Davis teaches swimming, gives motivational speeches and has acted as a corporate spokesperson.

Mathew Robinson, assistant aquatics director, said the CSC clinic allows Davis to teach kids both the practical skills and how to get into a competitive mindset.

“When I first started swimming,” Robinson said Davis was at the first clinic he attended and “inspired my coaching and why I wanted to continue.”

“Honestly, super excited. I can’t wait for the kids to meet him.”

Those interested in registering for the clinic may still have time. Visit https://www.active.com/cooperstown-ny/water-sports/swimming-registrations/ultimate-swimmer-clinic-with-josh-davis-2026?fbclid=IwY2xjawQEBG1leH to learn more.