By: Jim Kevlin  03/11/2019  11:59 am
AllOTSEGO | Breaking NewsOmmegang, Red Shed Win Medals In State Competition

Ommegang, Red Shed Win Medals In State Competition

 03/11/2019    AllOTSEGO, Breaking News

Ommegang, Red Shed Win

Medals In State Competition

COOPERSTOWN – Brewery Ommegang won two prizes and the Red Shed Brewery one at the New York State Brewers Association’s third annual Craft Beer Competition.

Ommegang’s Three Philosophers took a bronze in the “Belgian Other” category and Witte took a bronze in the “Wheat Beer” category  The Red Shed’s Jessica’s Red Ale took a silver, in the “Amber/Red Ale” category.

CLICK HERE FOR COMPLETE LIST OF WINNERS

 

The Governor’s Craft Beer Cup for Best of Show went to the Prison City Pub & Brewery, Auburn, for “Wham Whams” in the experimental beer category.  The Brewery at the CIA, Hyde Park, was Brewery of the Year, based on the highest cumulative score on all beers entered.

Related News:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.