Ommegang, Red Shed Win Medals In State Competition

COOPERSTOWN – Brewery Ommegang won two prizes and the Red Shed Brewery one at the New York State Brewers Association’s third annual Craft Beer Competition.

Ommegang’s Three Philosophers took a bronze in the “Belgian Other” category and Witte took a bronze in the “Wheat Beer” category The Red Shed’s Jessica’s Red Ale took a silver, in the “Amber/Red Ale” category.

The Governor’s Craft Beer Cup for Best of Show went to the Prison City Pub & Brewery, Auburn, for “Wham Whams” in the experimental beer category. The Brewery at the CIA, Hyde Park, was Brewery of the Year, based on the highest cumulative score on all beers entered.