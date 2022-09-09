ONC BOCES Facilitates RtI Summit

Educators from several local school districts attended a professional learning summit which focused on Response to Intervention (Rt1).

The Otsego Northern Catskills BOCES Instructional Support Services team recently facilitated a professional learning summit for local educators which focused on Response to Intervention (RtI), a proven educational approach to lessen learning gaps for all students. ONC BOCES staff were delighted to work with 80 educators and administrators from 14 different local school districts. District teams worked with Intervention Central’s Jim Wright to review, edit and revise their Response to Intervention/Multi-tiered Systems of Support Plans.