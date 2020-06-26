One New C-19 Infections, But All Other Signs Good

COOPERSTOWN – One new COVID-19 case was reported today by the Otsego County Department of Public Health, four days after the last case.

But there are still no new hospitalizations, more recoveries, fewer people quarantined, and more testing.

Here at the current COVID numbers:

• 75 total confirmed cases, up one from June 22

• Still no new hospitalizations

• 67 recovered from illness, up from 65

• Deaths are still at 5

• 16 people on quarantine/isolation, down from 26

• 320 people released from quarantine/isolation, up from 314

• 5,158 tests reported, up from 4,753 four days ago.