Oneonta 2022 Festival of Lights Commences with Opening Ceremony

Hill City Celebrations, formerly known as First Night Oneonta, commenced its third annual Festival of Lights in Neahwa Park on December 18, preceded by an opening ceremony to celebrate this year’s festival honorees, retired A.O. Fox Hospital providers Dr. Yoshiro Matsuo and Physician’s Assistant Lynne Bolstad.

The reception, which took place just before sundown ahead of the festival lighting, celebrated Matsuo and Bolstad, longtime and beloved community practitioners who served the greater Oneonta area for nearly 40 years. Remarks were offered by Mayor Mark Drnek and family physician Dr. Benjamin Friedell, among others.

“Since 1996, the First Night Oneonta Board has offered safe and fun entertainment and programming to promote togetherness,” said Drnek. “As a former and founding member of this board, I am so proud of the way their yearly festivities have evolved over the decades. The Festival of Lights is only starting its third season, but it’s already a beloved and well-rooted Oneonta tradition. As we honor Dr. Matsuo and Lynne Bolstad and their tremendous legacy of care, I cannot think of a better way to celebrate the season of giving in Oneonta, a very special place to live.”

“To be a member of the Fox Family is a privilege,” said Dr. Friedell. “Dr. Matsuo and Lynne have been amazing colleagues to me and the other members of Fox’s medical staff for decades. I am honored to stand here this evening and thank them for their service to this community. Their grace and excellence are an example to us all.”

The Festival of Lights will run every night until January 1, 2023. Admission is free and all are welcome to drive through Neahwa Park to enjoy nearly 50 light displays from area organizations and businesses.

On December 31, Hill City Celebrations’ New Year’s Eve returns to the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, offering free entertainment and refreshments for the whole family from 5-8 p.m. Both events are being made possible by generous donations from many local businesses and individuals.

For more information, visit www.firstnightoneonta.com.