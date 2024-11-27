Oneonta Downtown Renaissance by Cassandra Miller

Small Businesses Need Community Support

Downtown Oneonta is home to more than 60 locally owned businesses, where every purchase supports small businesses and strengthens our local economy. For 15 years, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has been celebrated as “Small Business Saturday,” a coordinated effort to encourage shopping small instead of chasing the extended “Black Friday” sales that often feel more like a months-long shopping frenzy that benefits massive corporations.

According to the Small Business Index, eight in 10 small businesses say the holiday season is important for their overall profit. Small businesses often rely on holiday shopping for a significant amount of their annual revenue. Not a lot of shoppers are flooding stores come Dry January.

So, consider shopping small this Small Business Saturday—and the entire holiday season. This Saturday, take a stroll down Main Street and check out some of the more than 60 locally-owned businesses in Oneonta’s downtown. While you’re popping into the Artisans Guild and Maxwell’s, Freestyle Confections and Stoneonta, you can also enjoy complimentary hot cocoa from FOR-DO in its new spaces next to Tino’s Pizza from 2-5 p.m.

Another highlight this Small Business Saturday is Wolfhound Studio’s open house and print sale. The in-demand tattoo studio is often open by appointment only, so this is a rare chance to see local artist James McIlroy’s beautiful space and pick up some art. Next door to Wolfhound is Elizabeth McIlroy’s (who happens to be married to James) vintage and unique gift shop, The Underground Attic.

Elizabeth grew up in Laurens, went to SUNY Oneonta, and has operated The Underground Attic on Main Street for 10 years. She recently published a public post with some thoughts about running a small business in “An Open Letter to My Fellow Oneontans and to What I Know is Possible,” which has been shared and/or liked on Facebook more than 200 times. Part of her letter is quoted here with her permission.

“I genuinely love it here. I love the beautiful parks, the amazing community of interesting and kind people, and the relaxed pace of life, all with easy access to some major cities.

My husband and I met here, both opened businesses here, and bought a house close to downtown because we know it has the potential to be so incredibly vibrant. My business could transition to all online, and I’ll admit there were times I thought about it. But it’s not just about me, and that’s the point. Our whole downtown needs support and love, and I deeply believe we can get it there—together.

I believe that we can nurture an interesting and fun downtown. A downtown that we are deeply excited to bring our friends and relatives to because it offers something truly special.

This is a ‘choose your own adventure,’ a make-or-break moment in that journey. Our downtown is pliable, and we can make it as awesome as we want it to be (yes, you really matter in this!). We just need to be willing to put in a little extra effort as we navigate changes to infrastructure, instead of turning away.

We need to remember to buy our holiday presents or take friends to lunch on Main Street—even if it takes an extra block to get there. We need this not as a one-time push, but as an ongoing movement (because all those little moments really add up!).

Let’s make this place somewhere we’re proud to live in and enjoy. It starts with us, our perception, and how we choose to show up every day.”

I wholeheartedly agree with Elizabeth and plan to continue heading downtown for coffee dates, live music, and unique gifts.

Below is a list of places you can find unique gifts this Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season.

Where to Find Unique Gifts in Downtown Oneonta

Artisans Guild

148 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

A not-for-profit cooperative featuring handmade items from local artists, including pottery, greeting cards, soaps, jewelry, and more. Cabral’s Caribbean Store

300 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

A store specializing in Caribbean groceries, spices, and specialty items. Edward Teleky Jeweler

3 Dietz Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

A fine jewelry store offering custom designs and quality pieces. Freestyle Confections

179 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

A specialty bakery offering a variety of handcrafted sweets and confections. Good Games

154 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

A tabletop game store offering board games, card games, and a welcoming space for gamers of all levels. Greater Oneonta Historical Society

183 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

An organization preserving and sharing Oneonta’s history through exhibits and events. Green Toad Bookstore

198 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

An independent bookstore with a wide selection of books for all ages, college textbooks, and gift items like puzzles, jewelry, and greeting cards. Lythik Noir Collective

254 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

A collaborative boutique featuring alternative and dark fashion, accessories, and art. Maxwell’s

141 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

A boutique featuring handmade jewelry, vintage tees, incense, sterling silver jewelry, paper lanterns, and global imports. Shakedown Street

248 S. Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

A store offering music-related merchandise, including records, apparel, and accessories. Silks and Treasures Consignment Store

11 Elm Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

A consignment shop featuring gently used clothing, accessories, and home goods. Stoneonta

138 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

A locally owned apparel store offering a range of handmade clothing, including hats, t-shirts, hoodies, and more, inspired by Oneonta’s vibrant community. The Magic Box

160 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

A metaphysical store offering crystals, jewelry, incense, tarot decks, and other spiritual items. The Underground Attic

273 Main Street, Oneonta, NY 13820

A vintage boutique offering a curated selection of vintage clothing and unique gifts. Wolf Wilde Goldsmith

5 Clinton Plaza, Oneonta, NY 13820

A fine jewelry store specializing in custom goldsmithing and unique designs.

Cassandra Miller is a member of the Oneonta Downtown Renaissance Steering Committee and the editor of the “Townie” Substack newsletter.