Oneonta Native Named GOHS Executive Director

Micucci Has SUNY Binghamton Ph.D.

ONEONTA – Effective today, Marcela Micucci, who holds a doctorate in American history from SUNY Binghamton, has been named executive director of the Greater Oneonta Historical Society.

She succeeds Bob Brzozowski, who has been active as GOHS president, then executive director, for 18 years.

Since obtaining her doctorate in 2016, she has served as a curator at the Museum of the City of New York in Manhattan and the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia.

“In these trying and uncertain times,” she said in a messages to GOHS membership today, “it has been a comfort to return home to my family and local community, where I hope to continue my historical work and help to cultivate GOHS and fulfill its mission to preserve greater Oneonta’s history and heritage.”

The daughter of Gail Bassett, Micucci is an Oneonta High School graduate who received her bachelor’s degree in history from SUNY Oneonta in 2010 and a master’s from Binghamton in 2012.