Oneonta Prepares To Hire Most Officers in Memory

Action On Common Council Agenda

By JIM KEVLIN • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

ONEONTA – Common Council is expected to hire seven new police officers – the largest class in memory – when it meets by Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Mayor Gary Herzig confirmed today.

After a one-year hiatus due to COVID, “we had one of the best and most successful recruitments, the highest-quality candidates,” the mayor said. “…While we only have five openings, we know some of our officers are being looked at by the state police, who can provide much higher pay and state benefits.”

By the time the seven go through a six-month training program at the Broome County Police Academy, it’s likely to other vacancies may be available.

The OPD, which has 25 officers, including the chief and lieutenants, undergoes an extensive process to hire officers, beginning with a Civil Service exam each spring. Those who are determined to be “potentially suitable” must undergo an “extensive background check” and a psychological evaluation.

“Nearly all of them” – all but one, he said — “live and grew up in the local area, either in Oneonta or the region. I like to think to think Oneonta is becoming more and more of an attractive place to be, and that’s helping us attract new candidates.”