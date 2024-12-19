The sign leading into The Underground Attic at 273 Main Street Oneonta reads, “Thank you for shopping small!” (Photo by Haley Saunders)

Oneonta Store Specializes in Vintage Clothing, Sustainability

By HALEY SAUNDERS

ONEONTA

The Underground Attic is more than a vintage store in the heart of Oneonta. It is a small world of timeless fashion, sustainability, and a love for the past that brings life to the present. Founded by Elizabeth Raphaelson, a SUNY Oneonta alum who transformed her passion for vintage clothing into a business, the store is magical for those who appreciate classic styles.

One of The Underground Attic’s unique aspects is its commitment to sustainability. With fashion’s environmental impact in mind, The Underground Attic encourages customers to embrace secondhand shopping as an eco-friendly alternative. From 1960s brooches and bangles to dreamy maxi dresses from the ‘70s and beyond, each piece tells its story, waiting to be rediscovered.

Customers entering the store are greeted by Raphaelson’s bright smile and upbeat personality. The shop’s festive window display is turning heads this holiday season, blending the magic of Christmas with the flair of an extravagant party. Raphaelson is the creative mastermind behind the design.

“It’s my 10th anniversary here at the shop, so I wanted to do something special,” she said.

The store’s brightly colored window display highlights some of the festive vintage pieces of clothing and jewelry. Raphaelson says she is passionate about showcasing fashion: “I love that part of it—bringing the ideas to life and making something memorable.”

Amanda Katz, a SUNY Oneonta student and employee at The Underground Attic, focuses more on the sustainability aspects of the clothing and jewelry store. Katz describes fashion as “circular, not linear,” emphasizing the enduring value of vintage garments compared to cheaply made “fast fashion” pieces from retailers like Shein and Fashion Nova.

“People are starting to notice the poor quality of these fast fashion items,” Katz said. “Vintage clothing is not only better made but also more unique. It is in trend again and feels new, even though it is old.”

Rather than purchasing wholesale or in bulk, Raphaelson sources each piece individually and ensures its value is preserved.

“She uses thread from the ‘70s to mend items, and she believes in using everything to its fullest potential,” Katz shared. “Nothing is wasted.”

The store also supports independent creators and local businesses by sourcing modern pieces directly from small business sellers. Promoting sustainability, fostering a sense of community and keeping independent makers in business are among the goals of Underground Attic.

For more than a decade, the shelves and racks of Raphaelson’s shop have been filled with one-of-a-kind items carefully sourced through a mix of vintage hunting and modern discoveries.

“I’ve been collecting vintage clothing since I was in eighth grade,” Raphaelson said. “It’s been a really long time, and I’ve always loved it.”

When Raphaelson opened her store 10 years ago, sourcing involved lots of legwork.

“I would travel to estate sales, auctions and appointments to find items to bring back,” she explained. “Now that I’ve been here for a decade, I always get e-mails and phone calls. People reach out, saying, ‘Oh, I have this dress from my grandma,’ or, ‘I’ve been holding on to this piece for 50 years.’”

These personal connections result in rare items found in excellent condition.

“The stuff tends to be in a lot better shape when it comes directly from someone,” Raphaelson explained.

However, estate sales and auctions are still part of the mix. Once items are acquired, Raphaelson says she restores them with care: “Everything gets cleaned, mended—the whole nine yards.”

For Katz, the allure of vintage clothing extends beyond its environmental benefits.

“It is accessible, fairly priced and offers a fresh yet familiar style,” she says. “Vintage garments are enticing because they are well-made and often have a touch of the unexpected.”

Beyond its local presence at 273 Main Street, The Underground Attic has an online reach through its website and Instagram live sales, held every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST at @theundergroundattic.

Haley Saunders is an advanced journalism student at SUNY Oneonta.