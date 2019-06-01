Oneonta Temple Will Vote On Rabbi Karp’s Successor

ONEONTA – At Temple Beth El’s 84th annual Congregational Meeting at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 9, members will vote on a successor to Rabbi Molly Karp, who has served locally for almost five years.

Rabbi Karp will also be honored at a farewell luncheon at noon, June 15, in the congregation’s social hall.

Since 2014, while serving the Oneonta temple on a parttime basis, Rabbi Karp served as a faculty member at the Golda Och Academy in West Orange, N.J., and teaches Torah, Hebrew, Bible and other aspects of Judaism to teens and adults in a wide variety of venues.

She succeeded Rabbi Emeritus Donald Neil Roberts, who served the congregation for 22 years. He passed away in May.

Rabbi Karp grew up on New York City’s Lower East Side. She attended 12 years of modern Orthodox day school in Manhattan, spent some time working and studying in Israel while in college, and graduated from SUNY Binghamton with a BA in Judaic Studies.

She earned a Master’s degree in Religious Education from the Reform Seminary, Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion in New York. Following that, she spent ten years in doctoral studies in Hebrew Bible at the Jewish Theological Seminary, the Conservative seminary in New York, prior to being ordained as a rabbi in 2010 after some years of study at the Academy for Jewish Religion in Riverdale.

She has two grown sons, Adam and Jonah, who live and work in Denver.