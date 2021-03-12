Oneonta Troupe Presents ‘Gaslight,’ Streaming Live

By: Jim Kevlin  03/12/2021  12:44 pm
The dubious Jack Manningham (Steve Dillon) and Brooke Tallman-Birkett as his tortured, manipulated wife (Brooke Tallman-Birkett) face off in a scene from Stuff of Dreams’ production of Patrick Hamilton’s “Angel Street (Gaslight).” The latest offering by the Oneonta troupe will be streamed at 8 p.m. this evening and Saturday. Tickets are available now at: http://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45435 (Photo by Riley Bowen)

