OTC: ‘Pickleball Is Here to Stay’

Oneonta Tennis Center will hold an open house to introduce its new indoor design on January 14. (Photo provided)

By TED MEBUST

ONEONTA – The Oneonta Tennis Center recently announced plans to shift their focus toward pickleball, accommodating the game’s ever-growing population of enthusiasts with permanent pickleball court lines. While providing a space for tennis to be played remains a priority for Paul von der Sommen, OTC’s owner and proprietor since 1977, attendees in recent months have shown much more interest in pickleball. Set to host an open house to introduce the new OTC indoor design on January 14, van der Sommen reflected on whether he felt ahead of the curve in prioritizing pickleball.

“There seems to be a very high demand for pickleball… I feel like we’re already behind,” he flatly exclaimed. And he has a point.

Both casual and competitive pickleball player numbers have grown massively in recent years, reported at 4.8 million in 2021, according to the Sports & Fitness Industry Association. In the same year, the USA Pickleball Association reported 53,000 official members, a combined 43 percent uptick from the previous year. Between 2013 and 2019, USAPA membership climbed at a 1,000 percent growth rate. The OTC will join a list of more than 9,500 known places to play in the U.S. and Canada.

“It’s easy to pick up, all you need is a paddle and a ball,” said van der Sommen, who hopes to host both casual and official pickleball events in 2023 after joining USAPA.

While one of the overarching complaints about the sport—the loud and abrasive sound it produces—has bothered residents in neighborhoods across the country where pickleball is played outside, van der Sommen does not foresee any issues with centralizing play at OTC’s indoor facility.

Van der Sommen stated that he wouldn’t be surprised, given the game’s rapid growth, if it becomes an official high school sport in coming years.

In 2023, the OTC will also emphasize providing space for other indoor activities that require a large area, such as soccer, making it as inclusive as possible. Van der Sommen hopes to hear more about the interests of the community at his January open house.

“Everyone is welcome to come and check out the facility, and we will provide pickleball and tennis options for those who are interested,” he reported.

To learn more about the OTC and its upcoming events, visit otcsportscenter.com.