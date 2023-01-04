Collaboration for Canadarago

By DAN SULLIVAN

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – Coping with harmful algal blooms (HABs) has become a distressing reality for those who live, work, and play in and around New York’s lakes. This summer, both Otsego and Canadarago lakes were plagued with long-duration HABs, curtailing activities for much of the summer season. In response to the crisis at Canadarago, a coalition of four communities and one civic organization has formed to take action to save the lake.

The Towns of Exeter, Otsego and Richfield, the Village of Richfield Springs, and the Canadarago Lake Improvement Association have all committed to sharing the $35,000.00 cost of an engineering study for a potential sewer line around Canadarago Lake. The study will be conducted by Delaware Engineering of Albany, a firm that serves the rural communities in New York State. The idea of a sewer line was brought up by Delaware Engineering in 2018, when the firm offered to do a feasibility study at their expense. This study offered several scenarios for full or partial coverage of the lake. The consensus now is that full coverage would be the best option.

A sewer line would begin to address the issue of nutrient loading in Canadarago Lake. Currently, nitrogen and phosphorous levels are very high in the waters. It has been determined that septic system discharge is the main source of this loading. Thus, eliminating septic systems around the lake would remove that source, and the lake could begin to flush out the nutrients in it.

“This is only a first step, and a very expensive one,” said Mary Beth Bianconi of Delaware Engineering. “Fortunately, there is a lot of funding that will be available for this type of work, but an engineering study is a necessary prerequisite to any application for federal or state monies.”

Through the month of December, the municipalities each voted to band together, along with CLIA. All parties agree that something must be done before the lake deteriorates further.

“We are taking a leap of faith,” said Exeter Supervisor Doree Baker, “but to fail to act guarantees a worsening situation will get worse.”

The engineering study will be complete sometime in March, in time to apply in the 2023 funding rounds for state and federal programs. The coalition formed to help save Canadarago Lake is something of an innovation in inter-municipal and public-nonprofit collaboration in upstate New York, where small local governments usually operate in silos. If successful, this type of arrangement could serve as a model for combatting environmental threats in other areas.

In unity there is strength.