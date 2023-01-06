Otsego County Answers the Call

Undersheriff Cam Allison, Assistant Coordinator Damon West and Fire Coordinator Victor Jones send off Deputy Fire Coordinator Jeremy Hilton (second from left) and Cooperstown Firefighter/EMT Michael Simons (far right) as they prepare to leave for Erie County.

OTSEGO COUNTY—The Otsego County Office of Emergency Services deployed a team last week to assist Erie County in its recovery from a historic series of storms. On Tuesday, December 27, two members of the Otsego County Special Operations Team were activated to respond with the county’s ARGO, an 8×8 amphibious, extreme terrain (tracked) vehicle, as part of the New York State Fire Mobilization and Mutual Aid Plan Activation.

Otsego County Deputy Fire Coordinator/Advanced EMT Jeremy Hilton and Cooperstown Firefighter/EMT Michael Simons were assigned to work with an EMS Task Force for a 72-hour deployment to assist with stranded residents or those in need of medical attention. During their deployment, both team members worked on 12-hour operational periods each session.

Additionally, on Wednesday, December 28, the Otsego County Highway Department deployed 10 personnel with various pieces of equipment to assist with the clearing of roadways and impassable streets. Equipment that was sent included: four tandem axle dump trucks, a John Deere bucket loader and two additional pick-up trucks with plows.