Otsego Area Recruit Graduates From Parris Island This Week 11/23/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Otsego Area Recruit Graduates From Parris Island This Week Marine Corps recruit Adrian Anderson, a June graduate of Sidney Central School, participates in exercises at the Marines' Parris Island boot camp prior to his graduation this Wednesday, Nov. 25. He's the son of Charles and Jennifer Anderson. "It's what he's always wanted," said the father. "He always wanted to serve his country. He was obsessed with service." One example: When Sidney Central cancelled its class trip this year, it distributed funds raised, about $100 each, to the students. Adrian and his girlfriend, Sycylle Kolic, now a student at Hartwick College, spent their share on buying dog and cat food, which they contributed to the Susquehanna Animal Shelter in Hartwick Seminary. The Marine has an older brother, Dorian, and younger sister, Airiana. Due to COVID, the family will be watching the graduation virtually. Adrian will be assigned to a CBRN unit, part of the Defense Department's Chemical, Bioligical, Radiological, Nuclear Defense Operational Advisory Group.
I’m so proud of my son.