Otsego Chamber offers free webinar on child care grant

The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce addresses area child care needs and opportunities in a free Zoom webinar, “Child Care Desert Grant Explained,” on Thursday, March 17, beginning at 9 a.m.

Rebecca Matthews of Catholic Charities, the lead organization behind the program, presents the webinar teaching local employers how to register and apply for funding to start childcare in your business, help a spouse of an employee set up a childcare for workers, or help expand an already existing childcare facility near your business. With $11 million available in this grant funding beginning in April, employers should begin the two-step registration process immediately.

To register for this free Zoom event, visit www.otsegocc.com and click on ‘upcoming events.’