Otsego County Chamber of Commerce completes 2022 Leadership Otsego Training

Pictured left to right: Mary Earl, Jocelyn Plows, Carmen Laymon, Nicole Southard, Beth Foster, Jacqueline White, Danielle Johnson, Don Wyckoff,

Assemblyman John Salka, Kavin Winto, Kathleen Cen, Kyleen Joslyn, Brenda Manchester, Stephanie Bader, Gretchen Meyer, Marcie Foster, Kathryn Prada, Emily Gleason, Loretta Garcia

Every year the Otsego Chamber of Commerce welcomes in a group of people to their Leadership Otsego program.

The curriculum explores current leadership topics such as motivating teams, understanding local challenges, managing conflict, building professional networks, building teams and enhancing leadership presence in our community.

Through a series of full-day sessions offered once a month from February to July, participants engage with area business leaders to understand challenges affecting Otsego County, as well as build their leadership skills and network to address.

The 2022 guest speakers lineup included Ken Miefert from the National Baseball Hall of Fame, Fransesca Zambello from Glimmerglass Festival, Cassandra Harfrington from Destination Marketing Corp., Lenetta Garcia from CX Vibe, and Assemblyman John Salka.

Since its start in 1997, Leadership Otsego has gathered over 300 area experts in various industries such as Education, Healthcare, Human Services, Government and Non-Profit Service Organizations to share their time and experience with our next generation of leaders.

Participants range from entry-level managers to top administrators, from newcomers to long-time residents rediscovering the area, from young professionals to retirees, and from Otsego County natives to our commuters.

The 2023 Leadership Otsego information will be announced in fall, 2022.