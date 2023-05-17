Otsego County Declares State of Emergency

Housing Crisis Executive Order Also Issued

OTSEGO COUNTY—Otsego County Board of Representatives Chairman David Bliss has declared a State of Emergency in Otsego County effective May 16, as asylum seekers are expected to arrive in New York now that the federal Title 42 immigration policy has expired.

Title 42, issued during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed authorities to turn away migrants at the U.S. borders as a public health measure to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus and to deter illegal border crossings. As a result, the processing of asylum applications was nearly halted as well. Now, after more than three years, the public health emergency has lapsed and the emergency immigration restriction has ended.

The county State of Emergency was issued in concert with Governor Kathy Hochul’s Executive Order “Declaring a Disaster Emergency in the State of New York.” The Otsego County State of Emergency will last for 30 days, until June 15.

Gov. Hochul’s EO No. 28 reads, in part, “…the arrival of increased numbers of migrants seeking shelter in the City and State of New York is expected to exacerbate an already large-scale humanitarian crisis and create a disaster emergency to which local governments are unable to adequately respond, creating a threat to health and safety, which could result in the loss of life or property…”

A press release on the governor’s website said the EO was issued to help provide aid to asylum seekers expected to arrive in New York upon expiration of Title 42 on May 11.

“The Executive Order will provide the state with greater flexibility to procure the resources necessary for municipalities to support asylum seekers while also allowing the state to increase the number of National Guard service members providing logistical and operational support,” the press release reads.

Chairman Bliss also issued an Executive Order pursuant to Section 24 of the New York State Executive Law, which addresses Otsego County’s housing crisis due to the limited number of temporary and permanent housing, along with the county’s financial and logistical inability to receive and sustain any number of migrants and/or asylum seekers.

The Otsego County EO will provide the county with access to potential federal and/or state funding necessary for support of any asylum seekers who may arrive in Otsego County.

“The EO will be in effect for five days ending May 20. We expect the EO will be extended several times to allow for extensive community comment and for the full board to weigh in at the Board of Representatives’ next public meeting on June 7,” Bliss said. “There are a lot of predictions and speculation, but very little actual data at the moment.”

Bliss said officials are currently assessing the potential impact of migrants coming into Otsego County and evaluating the capability of the county to provide support.

“I am concerned if we do not properly plan for any influx of migrants resulting from the change in federal Title 42, we may see a substantial increase in homelessness in our communities, as well as an excessive financial burden on the citizens of Otsego County,” Bliss explained.

“State and/or federal funding must accompany any relocations so as not to deplete our already limited resources dedicated to the care of our existing homeless and distressed population,” he said.