Otsego County Gives $1,500 To Community Foundation 09/22/2020 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News, People Otsego County Gives $1,500 To Community Foundation Harry Levine, Community Foundation of Otsego County president, received a $1,500 check a few minutes ago in Cooperstown from Otsego County Chamber President Barbara Ann Heegan, left, and Kathryn Dailey, the chamber's director of special events, proceeds from the chamber's recent annual golf tournament at the Oneonta Country Club. "We couldn't be more thrilled with the foundation and its programs," said Heegan. Levine said the money will go into CFOC's COVID Relief Fund, which recently announced 22 grants to local entities and still has $50,000 – "now, $51,500," he said – and is considering another round of grants right now. Anyone looking for assistance should contact CFOC at contact@cfotsego.com. (Jim Kevlin/AllOTSEGO.com)